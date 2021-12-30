ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Xian Battles COVID-19 in Worst Outbreak to Hit a Chinese City This Year

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial and tech hub of Xian reported on Thursday more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally of locally transmitted infections to the highest in any Chinese city this year. Xian reported 155 new local cases for Dec. 29, official data showed. That takes...

