ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Thousands message late Chinese COVID whistleblower doctor 2 years on

By Martin Quin Pollard
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7flJ_0dYrsWkH00

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliang on the anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases in Wuhan and shared the information with fellow doctors.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan where the Sars-CoV-2 virus outbreak was first detected, saw a medical report showing potential SARS coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city, he wrote in a post on his Weibo account on Jan. 31.

In early January, after the information on "SARS cases" was shared in a WeChat group, Li was reprimanded by the local police, according to the same Weibo post.

On Jan. 12 he went to hospital, infected with the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease and died on Feb. 7, 2020.

His death led to an outpouring of grief on social media at a time when people were on edge about the virus and authorities were under fire over a perceived lack of transparency and a hardline approach taken to whistleblowers like Li.

Since then confidence has grown in China's response to the pandemic, but people have continued to post to Li online, especially on certain anniversary days as they did on Thursday.

"Happy new year Dr. Li, we will remember you forever," wrote a user called Tdby.

Others posted candle emojis, brief messages of thanks and exclamations of how two years have gone by so quickly, in the comments section of one of Li's posts on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter. Many wrote conversationally as if they were speaking to him beyond the grave.

Fang Kecheng from the Chinese University of Hong Kong said Li's Weibo microblog has become a place online where people express their feelings they are not comfortable expressing elsewhere.

"Such places for anonymous expression are needed in any society, and this is especially true in today's China," said the communication researcher.

Mainland China has reported 101,683 confirmed cases as of Dec. 28, with the death toll at 4,636.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 38

hoaxone 845
3d ago

without this man, this could've gotten alot alot worse. the world should respect this man going forward but most don't grasp what he did.

Reply
38
danny gold@
3d ago

All those people messaging Dr Li know the truth... China, land of the communist who are well known for their crimes on humanity - they know the virus comes from China... bio weapon!

Reply(2)
30
fred greenwood
3d ago

This isn’t true … they locked him up and quarantined him and late January he tested positive for covid and died a couple weeks later . It was all over the news when it happened . He became ill weeks after being in custody .

Reply(4)
12
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Wenliang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblowers#Covid#Wechat
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
CHINA
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China tells 13 million Xi’an residents to stay at home after mass testing finds 127 COVID cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China locked down the western city of Xi’an on Thursday to stamp out a persistent outbreak, its biggest such move since the pandemic started in Wuhan, underscoring how the country’s zero-tolerance approach has not allowed it to move on since COVID-19 emerged nearly two years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy