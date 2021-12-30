ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation to remain the biggest concern in 2022 – CNBC survey

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest CNBC survey of about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists and portfolio managers, inflation will remain the main cause for concern for markets in 2022. Key findings. “More than...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Three key consequences of high inflation variability – Natixis

Economists at Natixis believe that the energy transition since it is carried out primarily on the supply side will lead to high variability in energy prices and in inflation. What would be the consequences of high inflation variability? High variability in real wages, high variability in real interest rates and strong demand for inflation hedges and to higher term premia.
FXStreet.com

Encouraging signs the worst of the economic dysfunctions may be behind us

Stock indexes are mixed with the Dow recently managing to chalk up another record close while some rotation out of tech stocks weighs on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. There are encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic-induced economic dysfunctions may be behind us. Factory surveys released for the U.S., Europe, and Asia this week have shown a further easing of supply chain problems as well as a slowdown in cost increases during December.
FXStreet.com

US inflation expectations remain steady around three-week high

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, stayed steady around the highest levels since December 08, at 2.50%, per the FRED website. The firmer inflation expectations keep fears of the Fed’s early rate hike on the table, which...
mining.com

Gold price scales 1-month high, driven by inflation concerns

Gold prices scaled a one-month high on Tuesday as recent signs of rising inflation underpinned demand, although the safe-haven metal gave up some early gains due to a stronger US dollar. Spot gold dropped slightly by 0.2% to $1,807.21 an ounce by 2:40 p.m. ET, after hitting an intraday high...
FOXBusiness

Consumer confidence rosy, but COVID, inflation remain headwinds

U.S. consumers are feeling pretty good about the economy, even with the omicron variant, new threats of lockdowns and rising inflation, but these issues still remain wild cards for 2022. The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index rose to 115.8, up from a revised higher 111.9 in November. The short-term future...
hhsherald.com

Increasing Inflation Rates Raises Concerns for Americans

Editor’s Note: This article was written on November 19, 2021. US inflation rates have hit a 30 year high, which is attributable to pandemic recovery. These surging prices, mixed with a labor shortage and the incoming holiday season, will prove to be an issue for American consumers. Everything from groceries, to energy services and the cost of housing has been affected. This acceleration in prices will mostly impact lower income Americans.
AFP

Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The document provides a behind-the-scenes look at the deliberations of the Fed's policy committee, which convened as the US central bank faced increasing pressure to act against the wave of inflation that sent consumer prices surging to multi-decade highs. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022. One of the two criteria for raising the benchmark lending rate off zero is how close the economy is to maximum employment, and many officials believe it is nearing that point or already there.
FXStreet.com

China Evergrande woes not over yet, as risk sentiment remains tepid

After China’s real estate giant Evergrande Group was declared in default last month, the troubles for the indebted company are far from over. Starting out 2022, Evergrande announced on Monday that it had suspended trade in its shares in Hong Kong as investors await news on its restructuring plan.
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
investing.com

Gold, Inflation Divorce Hands Bullion Bulls Biggest Annual Loss Since 2015

Investing.com - It might have been an overwhelming year for inflation but it was certainly an underwhelming one for gold, one of the most popular hedge against price pressures known to investors. With readings for the U.S. Consumer Price Index and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge — the core...
