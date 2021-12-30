Powerball jackpot climbs to $483 million

Powerball players will be ringing in the new year with a chance to win nearly half a billion dollars.

No one matched the five numbers and Powerball on Monday night, meaning that Wednesday’s jackpot will be worth $441 million, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn were 2-6-9-33-39 and the Powerball number was 11, according to the Powerball website.

According to Powerball officials, jackpot-winning numbers have not been selected in the past 37 drawings.

No one has won a Powerball jackpot since Oct. 4, when one player won $699.8 million. That was Powerball’s fifth-largest and the seventh-largest for any lottery in the United States.

Meanwhile, the largest Powerball jackpot to date was the $1.586 billion payout split by three winners in 2016, CNN reported.

If somebody wins the jackpot on New Year’s Day, they can take the full amount in an annuity payment or take a lump sum option of $347.7 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states, according to lottery officials, with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group