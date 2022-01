(Reuters) -Thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed or canceled early on Friday, adding to the travel disruptions during the holiday week due to adverse weather and rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant https://www.reuters.com/world/us/experts-warn-omicron-blizzard-disrupt-us-next-month-2021-12-30. Over 2,400 flights were canceled globally as of early Friday, including over 1,100 flights within the United States or entering or departing it, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. There were nearly 4,000 global flight delays in total.

