Chris Krok Show: Troy Dungan

During the 2020 campaign, President Biden told the American people that he would solve the COVID crisis. But during a recent meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden flat out said that the federal government doesn’t have a solution for COVID – it has to come from the state or local level! So what were all those mandates about, anyway? With omicron cases doubling in less than a week, and Texas running out of monoclonal antibodies, the question is: is Texas ready to go it alone on COVID? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO