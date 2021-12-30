ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Krok Show: Troy Dungan

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to former...

www.wbap.com

wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Rewarding Undistracted Driving

We all know about the consequences of distracted driving, but what about rewarding undistracted driving? There’s an app for that! Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to Neha Hussein about this app she created to help make the road a safer place. She also discusses WEDallas, which helps women entrepreneurs get their start.
TECHNOLOGY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-22-21 The Chris Berg Show Episode 57

Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ Star Gary Sandy Is Now 76 And Bothered He Is Known For A ’70s Show

Gary Sandy is best known for playing program director Andy Travis on the sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. However, apparently he kind of hates that. Gary once said that it bothers him that he is known for a ’70s television show. It is true that he has done much more in his 76 years of life. He has appeared on other television shows and has been very active in theater.
CINCINNATI, OH
Primetimer

The Untouchables star Nicholas Georgiade dies at 88

Georgiade played the brawny Eliot Ness ally Enrico “Rico” Rossi on the 1959-1963 ABC crime drama. Georgiade played a thug in the CBS’ Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse two-part episode that would serve as the pilot for The Untouchables. When The Untouchables began, he took on the role of Rossi, a core part of Ness' team.
CELEBRITIES
State
Texas State
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Is Texas Ready To Go It Alone On COVID?

During the 2020 campaign, President Biden told the American people that he would solve the COVID crisis. But during a recent meeting with the nation’s governors, Biden flat out said that the federal government doesn’t have a solution for COVID – it has to come from the state or local level! So what were all those mandates about, anyway? With omicron cases doubling in less than a week, and Texas running out of monoclonal antibodies, the question is: is Texas ready to go it alone on COVID? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Texas Train Keeps A Rollin’!

The train keeps-a-rollin’! In spite of a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, and a pandemic, the Texas economy continues to grow by leaps in bounds. Companies are spending billions of dollars to move to Texas. Why? What is it about Texas that so many businesses like? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Top Fake News Stories Of 2021!

There’s an old saying: you can’t believe everything you read in the newspaper! Well, that goes for cable TV and internet news, too. There was a lot of news in 2021, but a good chunk of it was fake news. Rick tells you what the top fake news stories of 2021 were. What are your top fake news stories? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TV & VIDEOS
wbap.com

Dallas Murders Drop in 2021

(WBAP/KLIF) — Dallas crime took a dramatic dip in 2021 during the first year for Police Chief Eddie Garcia. After 250 homicides in 2020, there were 220 this year. When Garcia began his violent crime reduction plan in may, he said giving his officers leeway would be key. Violent...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Troy Dungan
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

It looks as if we’re about to learn a bit more about The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Paris. Soap Opera Digest reports that Cassandra Creech, perhaps best known for her stint as Denise Maynard on As The World Turns, will join the cast of the L.A.-set sudser on Monday, January 10.
TV SERIES
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Start 2022 in Style

Do you have any big New Year’s Eve plans? Need a way to start 2022 in style? Guest host Scott Sams talks to Chris Wrenn from the iconic Statler Hotel to discuss their Black and White Ball. What better way to start the new year partying Truman Capote style.
LIFESTYLE
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Comedian Al Fike

It can be hard to make a living doing comedy, but what about clean, Christian comedy? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to comedian Al Fike about his career as that Christian comedian. He’s a man who loves to make people laugh while also sharing the Lord.
CELEBRITIES
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: COVID Panic in the Metroplex?

With the omicron variant surging, are you freaking out about needing a COVID test? Chris doesn’t think we should be. But the holiday panic has resulted in rapid tests being sold out all over the metroplex. Leave it to Joe to wait until after the panic to try and fix it.
FORT WORTH, TX

