Chris Krok Show: Seeing the World in 2022

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Planning on seeing the world? Whether or not you want to go sooner...

www.wbap.com


wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Rewarding Undistracted Driving

We all know about the consequences of distracted driving, but what about rewarding undistracted driving? There’s an app for that! Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he talks to Neha Hussein about this app she created to help make the road a safer place. She also discusses WEDallas, which helps women entrepreneurs get their start.
TECHNOLOGY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-22-21 The Chris Berg Show Episode 57

Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
TV & VIDEOS
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Churches Solicit Online?

We’re used to targeted ads when we browse the internet or social media. But should churches use your online data to send you ads? Is this ethical? Or are churches just adapting to the 21st century? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
RELIGION
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: The Top Fake News Stories Of 2021!

There’s an old saying: you can’t believe everything you read in the newspaper! Well, that goes for cable TV and internet news, too. There was a lot of news in 2021, but a good chunk of it was fake news. Rick tells you what the top fake news stories of 2021 were. What are your top fake news stories? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TV & VIDEOS
#Selectours
Chicago Sun-Times

The change we wish to see in the world for 2022

For the past nearly decade, I’ve asked friends, colleagues, politicos and celebs to share their New Year’s resolutions with me and my readers. After the year we’ve had, I’m especially grateful to get just a glimpse into their fragile psyches and guarded optimism as we all head warily into 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Islam Won’t Conquer the World — But Africa Might – Chris Roberts

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. For at least 20 years, political commentators have written about the “Islamification” of Europe. Mainstream critics of...
PRESCOTT, AZ
BBC

Is this the world's largest virtual fashion show?

With five minutes to kill on your commute, or between meetings, which app do you open? For many of us, it is Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or gaming apps. But for more and more teenagers, it's a metaverse platform to check-in on their avatar. Your avatar can resemble how you look...
CELL PHONES
wbap.com

New Year Brings More Canceled Flights for Air Travelers

UNDATED (AP) The new year is bringing more of the same old misery that air travelers in the United States have been enduring for more than a week. Airlines are blaming wintry weather and high numbers of sickouts due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections around the country. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled by late Saturday afternoon. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. But weather, not the virus, was the culprit in Chicago, where Southwest Airlines suspended flights because of the grim forecast.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Do We Fix The Airline Industry?

Over the final holiday weekend of the season, New Year’s Day and Jan. 2nd, thousands of flights were cancelled or delayed. Still? It’s been months since the labor shortage and supply chain issues started affecting availability of flights. Many people had no idea their flight was cancelled until they got to the airport! How can we fix the airline industry? Jay Ratliff, former Northwest Airlines executive, aviation expert and Fox News contributor, joins Rick to talk about this and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
INDUSTRY
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Trust in the Age of the Internet

With everything in this age moving online, what is the actual trust in the internet? It’s a place that many people now go to get their news, but is it the best place to be? The site with the least amount of trust may surprise you, but also maybe not. So, in this time, what can we trust? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok.
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Last-Minute Holiday Guide

Are you among the last-minute holiday shoppers? Or are you trying to find some fun things to do with your family this holiday season? Scott Sams fills in for Chris Krok, and he speaks with Holly Quartarto from Galleria Dallas about some Christmas tips. From last-minute gifts to entertainment, there’s still tons of options for everyone out there.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Start 2022 in Style

Do you have any big New Year’s Eve plans? Need a way to start 2022 in style? Guest host Scott Sams talks to Chris Wrenn from the iconic Statler Hotel to discuss their Black and White Ball. What better way to start the new year partying Truman Capote style.
LIFESTYLE

