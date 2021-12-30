ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinzler among top 30 in state basketball list

By Sidney Herald Staff
Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA list of the top 50 girl’s high school basketball players in Montana history was recently made by 406MTSports, and a Fairview native cracked the top 30. The list was made to celebrate...

