ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

2021: Celebrating The Joy Of Birds

By Rhitu Chatterjee
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot of people took up bird watching in some form during the pandemic, including Short Wave...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Bird feeder

WINTER SOLSTICE: How to care for visiting birds (copy) The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh sn…
grahamstar.com

Joy incarnate

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As an avid supporter of cliches, I use this with no shame. It is most accurate to recognize that this truly is a time of wonder. We fill our days with joy,…
alicetx.com

Cheer and Joy

Let freedom ring with shouts of cheer and joy. And let it be heard around the world, for this is the most wonderful time of the year. When people come together from all walks of life and eagerly wait for the coming of our Lord and our Savior Jesus Christ, born on Christmas night.
RELIGION
vineyardgazette.com

Christmas Birds

Reindeer and their mammal ilk don’t have a lock on Christmas. Though Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer and the others are perhaps the first animals that comes to mind during this holiday season, there is another cadre of creatures that have a place in the Christmas story. Cue the birds. They...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Watching#Short Wave
millington-news.com

The Man and the Birds

The man I’m going to tell you about was not a scrooge, he was a kind decent, mostly good man. Generous to his family and upright in his dealings with other men. But he just didn’t believe in all of that incarnation stuff that the churches proclaim at Christmas time. It just didn’t make sense and he was too honest to pretend otherwise. He just couldn’t swallow the Jesus story, about God coming to Earth as a man.
RELIGION
thebee.news

The Joy of Eccentricity

Milton O. Reeves was not a man without imagination. He was also a man with steadfast determination that was not afraid of ridicule or derision, a particularly important quality if you intend to manufacture and market a six or eight-wheel car, with an astounding and impractical 154 inch wheelbase. Reeves...
KOAT 7

Man reunited with his kids at Joy Junction Christmas celebration

The holidays have arrived at Joy Junction. Every year the nonprofit hosts their Christmas morning toy opening and meal. Elma Reynalds is the director. She said, "The kids are having a great time, and all their wishes came through what they put on their wish list." Before the holidays, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
fairburyjournalnews.com

Joy

There is compensation in every sorrow, and the sorrow is working out the compensation. It is the cry of the dear old hymn: “ Nearer my God to Thee, nearer to Thee, even though it be a cross that raiseth me.”. Joy sometimes needs pain to give it birth....
RELIGION
shorelineareanews.com

For the Birds: Your Bird Muse for 2022

The first bird you see New Year’s Day is traditionally your guiding bird for that year. It is a fun way to connect with nature and to watch, learn, and embrace your local birds. What does “your” bird eat? Where does it nest — on the ground, in shrubs, planters, trees, or cavities in trees?
ANIMALS
Fredericksburg Standard

A source of joy

Our hometown hero Mark Peterson, a.k.a. Santa Claus, has once again brought immeasurable joy to children and adults throughout Gillespie County and beyond. Mark has been donning his custom-made Santa suits for 40 years now while repetitively turning down payment for his wonderful gift. As one of the volunteers who helped with our Christmas Families event said, “He was born for this!”
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
pioneertribune.com

TIDINGS OF JOY

Students at St. Francis took the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer Tuesday afternoon before a snowstorm moved into the area. The carolers walked through and around town, stopping intermittently to share their talents with community members.
RELIGION
TribTown.com

Winter for the Birds

December signals the official beginning of the winter season. For those of us who live in temperate environments, that means temperatures often below freezing. Many organisms, such as many plants and animals partake in some sort of reduced state of activity, but not the birds. How do birds survive the...
ANIMALS
NPR

Travel disruptions put a damper on holiday celebrations

So I was on a lot of airplanes over the holidays. And yes, it was super crowded in those airports. But my family and I actually didn't have any issues with delays or cancellations. However, a lot of people did and still are. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Hundreds more are already on the books for today and tomorrow. Now, some of this is because of winter storms. But airlines are blaming a lot of it on staff calling out sick with COVID.
TRAVEL
casscountynow.com

The joy of a child

Evie Mills, 3, is thrilled by her gift of an electric unicorn toothbrush! She loves to brush her teeth. See more photos on pages 2, 11 and 12. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
KIDS
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy