Energy Industry

The Electrical Grid (2020)

By Ramtin Arablouei
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, electricity in the U.S. is a utility we notice only when it's suddenly unavailable. But over a hundred...

www.npr.org

federalnewsnetwork.com

Security of the electrical grid: Is the government really on top of this nagging risk?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently concluded audits of cybersecurity practices of electrical grid operators. It found they mostly comply with legally required cyber measures. But that doesn’t mean the grid is free of cyber-related danger. Scott Johnson, energy regulatory lawyer and senior counsel at Akin Gump, joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide an analysis of this exercise.
johnstonsunrise.net

POWER STRUGGLE: Utility giant PPL looks to buy Narragansett Electric Company from National Grid

Nearly all of Rhode Island buys electricity from a single source. That could change next year. A Pennsylvania-based power provider is in discussion to buy the Ocean State’s primary electric service, the Narragansett Electric Company (NEC), from its current owner, National Grid. The parties have reached an agreement but several local advocacy groups and the Rhode Island Attorney General have refused to support the $5.3 billion sale. A final decision from the state’s Division of Public Utilities and Carriers is expected in February.
Entrepreneur

TotalEnergies (TTE) 61MW Battery Storage Supports Energy Grid

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that it has started operation of the 61-megawatt (MW) battery storage facility, which is the largest in France. This project is part of the long-term tender launched by the French Electricity Transmission Network in February 2020 and is located at the Flandres center in Dunkirk. The...
NewsBreak
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
The Independent

Government mulls plans to spare industries from higher carbon cost

The Government could step in to slash the amount that airlines, the power sector, and heavy industry pay for each tonne of carbon they emit into the atmosphere as prices remain unexpectedly high.Officials said prices have been high enough for the last four months that they will have to decide whether to step in and make changes by January 18.Companies that are covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must buy one so-called allowance for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.This adds extra cost to dirty fuels such as coal, and makes cleaner fuels, including natural gas, or fully...
UPI News

Germany shuts down three of six nuclear power plants

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Germany powered down three of its six nuclear power plants on Friday as part of its plan to end atomic power and use more sustainable energy sources. The Brokdorf, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen C went offline while the Emsland, Isar 2 and Neckarwesthein 2 nuclear plants will be powered off by Dec. 31, 2022 at the latest.
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
bizjournals

Power player: National Grid CEO talks clean energy, venture capital and global climate efforts (Video)

The Boston Business Journal interview series Insider View: Candid Conversations with Forward Thinking Leaders is a one-on-one discussion with interesting and influential business leaders. Below is an edited excerpt of a recent conversation between Doug Banks, BBJ's executive editor, and Badar Khan, president of National Grid's U.S. operations, which serves over 20 million people in Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island. For the full interview, which includes National Grid's investments, the utility's priorities, his takeaways from COP26, diversity and inclusion efforts and more, watch the video above.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
