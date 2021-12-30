The Electrical Grid (2020)

The Government could step in to slash the amount that airlines, the power sector, and heavy industry pay for each tonne of carbon they emit into the atmosphere as prices remain unexpectedly high.Officials said prices have been high enough for the last four months that they will have to decide whether to step in and make changes by January 18.Companies that are covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must buy one so-called allowance for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.This adds extra cost to dirty fuels such as coal, and makes cleaner fuels, including natural gas, or fully...

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO