Jaguars Week 17 injury report: OL Will Richardson, TE James O’Shaughnessy miss practice on Wednesday

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ first injury report of the week only had three players on it, and that’s mostly due to the team having several players on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list. Those three players were linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder), tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip), and offensive lineman Will Richardson (finger). Both Richardson and O’Shaughnessy didn’t practice, while Allen was limited.

Of the three players, Richardson was the lone player on last week’s injury report, but it was with a different injury (back). He ended up starting Sunday against the New York Jets, though, and was able to garner a touchdown after falling on a Trevor Lawrence fumble in the end zone.

Allen exited Sunday’s game early with his injury and was ruled questionable to return. O’Shaughnessy’s injury also occurred in the game as he was injured after a catch he made and was visibly in pain when he got up.

As for the New England Patriots, they had 12 players on their injury report and 10 of them were limited. Among the group were notables like center David Andrews. defensive lineman Christian Barmore, running back Damien Harris, and cornerback J.C. Jackson, to name a few.

As for those who missed practice for the Patriots, receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Joshua Bledsoe were the lone two players who didn’t take the field on Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

