Four lanes or bike lanes?

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. South Chicago, situated at the mouth of the Calumet River, has an industrial past. Steel mills provided economic opportunities for people in the late 1800s. This created a diverse neighborhood, and South Commercial Avenue became one of the most vibrant commercial corridors in Chicago in the early 1900s. But as the U.S. steel industry became less competitive and shrank during the late 20th Century, South Chicago experienced job loss, economic hardship and population decline.
