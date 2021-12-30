ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Four lanes or bike lanes?

By Staff
Lassen County News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother head-on collision — two more people...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

New protected bike lane nearing completion

DENVER — More than two years after a 37-year-old mother of two was hit and killed by a truck on a busy Denver street, construction of a new protected bike lane is close to completion. The bike lane is located on South Marion Parkway and it's intended to connect...
DENVER, CO
WREG

Map lays out Memphis’ plans for street paving, bike lanes, bus transit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Street paving, bike lanes, new bridges, new signals and new electric bus routes — these are all part of the Memphis’ four-year, multimillion-dollar Transportation Improvement Program plan. The city will host an open house for feedback on the projects from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room A at the Benjamin L. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commercial Avenue in South Chicago will get raised bike lanes and bus bulbs

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. South Chicago, situated at the mouth of the Calumet River, has an industrial past. Steel mills provided economic opportunities for people in the late 1800s. This created a diverse neighborhood, and South Commercial Avenue became one of the most vibrant commercial corridors in Chicago in the early 1900s. But as the U.S. steel industry became less competitive and shrank during the late 20th Century, South Chicago experienced job loss, economic hardship and population decline.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Divided Highway#Head On Collision#Caltrans
buckinghamshirelive.com

Live M40 traffic today as four-car crash shuts lane near Handy Cross Roundabout

A crash is causing delays on the M40 motorway in Buckinghamshire today (Sunday, December 26) after one lane was closed. The collision and closure were first reported shortly before 12.30pm, with four vehicles reported to be involved. Long delays continue in the area. Inrix, the traffic data company, said: "Severe...
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood’s Mountain Roads

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted a video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double-parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. “I’ve been up here over 20 years and yesterday was one of the worst,” said Tami Keen of the Wrightwood Community Services District Monday. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
WJBF.com

Lane closure, lane shift on William Few Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA – Due to utility work, William Few Parkway will have temporary lane closure with shift. The lane closure will take place Thursday, January 6th and Friday, January 7th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Please expect traffic delays.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy