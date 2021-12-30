Four lanes or bike lanes?

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted a video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double-parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. “I’ve been up here over 20 years and yesterday was one of the worst,” said Tami Keen of the Wrightwood Community Services District Monday. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency...

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO