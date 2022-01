After nearly a year of living through a pandemic, where we’re all encouraged to stay home and stay safe and our health is at the forefront of our minds, it only makes sense that safe, accessible, at-home forms of self-care have become more of a priority. Our brains, bodies and spirits are bone tired at best and wracked with anxiety at worst — so any little bit of TLC we can offer ourselves is vital. Now self-care is often reduced down to prying yourself away from a cell phone, doing a face mask and lighting a candle (or reduced down even...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO