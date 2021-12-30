ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Debbie Dingell joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss why...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Capehart
Person
Debbie Dingell
POLITICO

House investigators of the Jan. 6 attack have a blind spot in their investigation: Senate Republicans.

No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democracy#Americans
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Capitol riot committee wants Sean Hannity to testify

Fox News host Sean Hannity has become the first employee of the network to face a request for his testimony from the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot.Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC on Tuesday that an official announcement that the committee would seek Mr Hannity’s cooperation was forthcoming."Yes. I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon,” said the California Democrat.His words proved true a short time later, when the announcement was made official on the committee’s social media account.“Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

House Republicans eye their own 'report' on Jan. 6 attack

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's record related to the Jan. 6 attack is tough to defend. The California Republican initially endorsed an official investigation into the assault on the Capitol before he changed his mind, helped derail the creation of an independent commission that his own point person had helped shape, and tried to sabotage the bipartisan congressional select committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How Republicans benefit from being united against protecting democracy

As Democrats once again debate whether to end the filibuster to pass protections for democracy, a deeply perverse dynamic has taken hold, one in which Republicans enjoy a hidden benefit from being entirely united against such protections. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Precisely because this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Joe Biden needs to stand up and fight Manchin like our lives depend on it

A few days before Christmas, Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News to publicly retract his support for the Build Back Better Act. Even by the pathologically callous standards of Washington, it felt surreal to watch a politician jeopardize tens of millions of lives in a single 10-minute interview. But the stakes of his decision remain clear: without the act, the United States will fall far short of its climate goals, making a century of ecological collapse, economic devastation and civilizational upheaval not only more likely, but increasingly unavoidable.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy