LG’s OLED EX TVs produce 30% more brightness and thinner bezels than conventional OLEDs

By Ricky
gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

LG is introducing its next generation of TV panels called OLED EX. These new panels can output up to 30% more brightness while reducing the size of the bezels needed around a TV. Based on a 65-inch TV, the bezel has been reduced from 6mm down to 4mm thin....

www.gsmarena.com

notebookcheck.net

LG previews its next-gen OLED EX-based TVs ahead of CES 2022

CES 2022 is now just days away; however, it seems LG just could not wait to share details on its latest type of organic display material. This new product, known as OLED EX, is touted to improve on the OEM's current top-end panels in terms of brightness, stability, image reproduction and thickness.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
#Oled Tv#Bezel#Lg Display#Hydrogen Production#Oled#Lg Display Lg#Ces 2022
Ars Technica

Upcoming LG TVs will address one of OLED’s biggest flaws

Ever wish display tech had longer acronyms? LG Display's here to help. Today, it introduced LG OLED EX, a proprietary OLED technology that's supposed to be brighter than standard OLED. As you may know already, OLED stands for organic light emitting diode. The EX part of OLED EX, according to...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

LG Display Unveils Next-Generation OLED TV Display ‘OLED EX

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its newest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’. The next-generation OLED EX display implements LG Display’s deuterium and personalized algorithm-based ‘EX Technology,’ which helps boost the innovative display’s overall picture quality by enhancing brightness up to 30 percent compared to conventional OLED displays.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

LG OLED EX Displays Are Faster, Brighter And Thinner

LG Display has revealed some significant improvements to its OLED screen technologies in the run-up to CES 2022. Its latest OLED screen technology is dubbed OLED EX, and it will feature in all new OLED TVs starting in Q2. Key attractions of OLED EX are its "extremely fast" response times and delivery of imagery that is up to 30% brighter in panels with 30% thinner bezels (based on a 65-inch reference model).
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

LG to Debut Array of Transparent OLED TVs at CES 2022

LG Display will introduce its new Transparent OLED solutions designed for commercial facilities, offices, homes, and transportation applications at CES 2022. The LG ‘OLED Shelf’ combines two Transparent OLED displays, one above the other, designed to blend into a living room decoration while adding a touch of elegance as it is hanging off from the shelf on the wall. The OLED Shelf is designed for displaying TV shows or gallery paintings while running in its Always on Display Mode.
TV SHOWS
technave.com

LG G2 OLED TVs showcased at CES 2022, features Nvidia G-Sync and more

Every year, new monitors and TVs are announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It's the same for CES 2022, which has already seen the unveiling of new TVs from Samsung. Yesterday, LG also unveiled its latest Smart TV lineup for 2022. According to the announcement, the new LG OLED...
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

LG Debuts Latest OLED TVs for 2022

On Monday night, ahead of its official unveiling at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, LG Electronics USA officially announced its newest lineup of OLED TVs for 2022. It represented the latest edition of LG’s OLED offerings, which have been among the most acclaimed in the industry for the last several years.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

LG unveils its largest & smallest ever OLED TVs under its 2022 lineup

As we enter into a new year, brands are gearing up to launch their latest consumer electronics products. One of the companies includes LG, which has just unveiled its 2022 lineup of OLED TVs during the CES 2022 event. The South Korean based company has just announced new screen sizes...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

LG 2022 OLED TVs get brighter, bigger and … smaller?

The wait is over. LG has taken the wraps off its 2022 OLED TV lineup, and there’s plenty to be excited about. I traveled to LG’s U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey ahead of CES 2022 to get a close-up look at all of LG’s new 2022 TVs. Given the predictable excitement about LG OLED TVs in general, I’ll stay focused on those models in this report, but you can learn about LG’s QNED mini-LED TV lineup and some improvements to its Dolby Atmos soundbars here.
ELECTRONICS

