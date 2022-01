Record 16-5-0 2-8-2 GF/GP 3.81 (2nd) 2.42 (28th) GA/GP 2.90 (16th) 3.83 (27th) PP% 35.9% (1st) 19.4% (20th) PK% 87.7% (3rd) 69.4% (27th) Every facet of their game has struggled. Even their star players aren’t immune. Leon Draisaitl had 41 points (1.95 pts/game) and Connor McDavid had 40 points (1.90 P/GP) in the first 21 games. They sat first and second in NHL scoring. They weren’t going to score over 1.90 points/game all season, so seeing them going down was expected, but by their lofty standards, they’ve struggled offensively the past 12 games. McDavid had 13 points and Draisaitl has 11. They are 17th and 37th respectively amongst NHL scorers since December 2nd.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO