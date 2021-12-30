ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Sweep Road Trip With Win Over Shorthanded Trail Blazers

By BEN ANDERSON
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Utah Jazz knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105. The Jazz were without Donovan Mitchell while the Trail Blazers were without a significant number of rotation players as the roster has been ravaged by injuries and...

