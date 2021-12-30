What's the 411?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Patty Jackson TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Fallon of “Tonight Show” fame has a new show debuting Monday on NBC. The show called “That’s My Jam” features celebrities competing in musical- and dance-inspired games. The variety show will also feature Philly natives musician Adam Blackstone and DJ Aktive. The eighth...

BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Here’s Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Like Him For Nearly 10 Years

As Black-ish kicks off its final season, the entire cast has been reflecting on their journey together—on and offscreen. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have played the lovingly hilarious couple Dre and Bow for the past eight seasons, but Anderson recently revealed that before this, Ross was not too fond of him for almost a decade. The Barbershop actor shared the story in a recent interview with Parade. At the 2005 VIBE Awards, in which the respected comedians co-hosted, Anderson recalled, “As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, ‘Tracee? Did you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Breaks Her Silence On Potential ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé

L.A. Reid recently set the internet ablaze when he sat with the ladies of The Real and shared his dream Verzuz matchup. The longtime record executive had the women stunned when he posed the “perfect” matchup of Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. “Come on man […] B is the queen, but sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas,” he teased. Well, the Queen of Christmas sat with E! News‘ Rebecca Ray to discuss her holiday collaboration with McDonald’s and was asked about the controversial topic. “We...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
weisradio.com

Halle Berry fakes a wedding; Lori Harvey calls Michael B. Jordan her “Babydaddy,” and more

Halle Berry has been married three times, and on New Year’s Day, she had people all around the world convinced she had tied the knot for a fourth time. The Oscar and Emmy winner shared a pair of pictures of with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, captioning the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” The first snapshot featured the couple sharing a kiss at an altar overlooking the water below.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Grammys Postponed, Howie Mandel's Netflix Gig and More

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus-related concerns and the current surge caused by the Omicron variant, our sister site Variety reports. The ceremony, once again hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, was scheduled to air live Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles. A new date has not been announced yet. Similarly, last year’s telecast was pushed from Jan. 31 to March 14 and was scaled down in terms of presentation and number of attendees. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health...
LOS ANGELES, CA

