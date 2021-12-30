Schneider Electric’s Clayton on the power of mentoring
By Thompson Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Annette Clayton is well aware of how few women there are in the energy industry. She is using her power as one of the most senior females in the field to change it. “I’m a huge believer in mentoring,” says Clayton, who is CEO...
Schneider Electric leverages a disruptive business model and cutting-edge technologies that enable global businesses to increase energy and capital efficiency while accessing the most effective and sustainable outcome in a pay-per-use manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the critical power and cooling...
Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.
According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity.
“One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid...
Ford will nearly double its production capacity of electric F-150 Lightning trucks to meet “soaring” demand, the company announced Tuesday. The increase will allow Ford to make about 150,000 F-150 Lightnings per year at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, according to the announcement. On Thursday, consumers on the waiting list for the vehicle will have their reservation changed to an order.
Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges. The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) rose by 6.31% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt American Electric Power has. American Electric Power's Debt. According to the American Electric Power's most recent financial statement as reported...
In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) all-electric vehicle sales soared by more than double in December, helping it outscore local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined for the full year as well. What Happened: BYD, which is...
American manufacturers in December matched their slowest pace of growth in 11 ,months as they coped with persistent labor and material shortages and a fresh onslaught by the omicron strain of the coronavirus.
(Reuters) – Qualcomm Corp on Tuesday announced deals to supply chips to automakers Volvo Group, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Renault SA, accelerating its push to partner with legacy automotive firms digitizing their product lines. The San Diego, California, company once known for its mobile phone chips has created...
(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc and American Express Co are extending their hybrid work plans as the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads across the United States. The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, is providing flexibility through Jan. 28 and allowing U.S. employees to work from wherever they are most comfortable, according to a source familiar with the matter.
DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles as the model has already attracted nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford’s announcement comes a...
Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.32% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
