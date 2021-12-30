Yen falls to one-month low, sterling solidly higher on global recovery trade

The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. Overview: The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. The 10-year Treasury yield surged 12 bp yesterday and the 10-year break-even widened amid ideas that the Omicron variant will boost price pressures. Japanese and Australian markets re-opened and led the regional equity advance with nearly 2% gains. Taiwan and Singapore also posted strong advances. The PBOC withdrew liquidity from the banking system, and this seemed to weigh on Chinese and HK activity. The US 10-year yield steadied near 1.63%, while Australian bonds played catch-up, with yields rising nearly seven basis points to 1.74%. European bonds yields are mostly little changed to slightly softer, while UK Gilts, which did not trade yesterday, are up about 8 bp today to around 1.06%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is trading about 0.8% higher to extend yesterday's gains. US futures indices are a little higher. The dollar is consolidating yesterday's gains at lower levels against most of the major currencies. The yen is the notable exception. We continue to underscore the sensitivity of the exchange rate with the 10-year Treasury yield. The greenback approached JPY115.90, its highest level since in five years. Ahead of what is expected to be the 50 bp hike from Poland's central bank, most of the regional currencies are higher. However, the freely accessible and liquid emerging market currencies are lower, led by the Turkish lira and South African rand. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off about 0.25%. Iron ore prices are rising for the fourth consecutive session, while copper is trading a little heavier. February WTI is firm above $76.50 and within the consolidative range. OPEC+ is expected to confirm plans to boost output by 400k barrels a day next month. Gold has steadied above $1800 after falling 1.5% yesterday in the face of the surging yields. Natgas is a little firmer in the US, rising for a third session, while the European benchmark re-opened and surged nearly 30% to snap the seven-day drop.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO