Yen falls to one-month low, sterling solidly higher on global recovery trade

By Thompson Reuters
 5 days ago

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The yen dropped to a new one-month low and sterling hit a six-week high in holiday-thin trading on Thursday, after investors overnight had turned back towards riskier currencies and equities. The moves seemed to be linked to recent improved sentiment as many governments resist...

Stocks March Higher, Yen Smashed as Traders Take on Risk

Investors load up on riskier assets, dump safe havens as new year begins. US stocks hit new records, dollar follows yields higher, yen gets blasted. OPEC meeting and ISM manufacturing survey coming up today. Funds position for new year. A sense of optimism dominated on the first trading day of...
Yen Slips to 5-Year Low

The Japanese yen continues its downswing early in the New Year. USD/JPY is trading at 115.95 in the European session, its highest level since January 2017. The US dollar has brought in the New Year with a bang, rallying sharply against the major currencies. The dollar has looked impressive against the faltering yen, as USD/JPY hasn’t recorded a losing week since November.
Rising U.S. Yields Push The Yen To New 5-Year Lows

The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. Overview: The surge in US yields helped lift the dollar but did not block the equity rally. The 10-year Treasury yield surged 12 bp yesterday and the 10-year break-even widened amid ideas that the Omicron variant will boost price pressures. Japanese and Australian markets re-opened and led the regional equity advance with nearly 2% gains. Taiwan and Singapore also posted strong advances. The PBOC withdrew liquidity from the banking system, and this seemed to weigh on Chinese and HK activity. The US 10-year yield steadied near 1.63%, while Australian bonds played catch-up, with yields rising nearly seven basis points to 1.74%. European bonds yields are mostly little changed to slightly softer, while UK Gilts, which did not trade yesterday, are up about 8 bp today to around 1.06%. Europe's Stoxx 600 is trading about 0.8% higher to extend yesterday's gains. US futures indices are a little higher. The dollar is consolidating yesterday's gains at lower levels against most of the major currencies. The yen is the notable exception. We continue to underscore the sensitivity of the exchange rate with the 10-year Treasury yield. The greenback approached JPY115.90, its highest level since in five years. Ahead of what is expected to be the 50 bp hike from Poland's central bank, most of the regional currencies are higher. However, the freely accessible and liquid emerging market currencies are lower, led by the Turkish lira and South African rand. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is off about 0.25%. Iron ore prices are rising for the fourth consecutive session, while copper is trading a little heavier. February WTI is firm above $76.50 and within the consolidative range. OPEC+ is expected to confirm plans to boost output by 400k barrels a day next month. Gold has steadied above $1800 after falling 1.5% yesterday in the face of the surging yields. Natgas is a little firmer in the US, rising for a third session, while the European benchmark re-opened and surged nearly 30% to snap the seven-day drop.
China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish

BOSTON (Reuters) – Wall Street’s optimistic start to the New Year continued on Tuesday as prices for some stocks, oil and the dollar advanced, but investors dialled back risk-taking elsewhere as data showed U.S. manufacturing slowed and COVID-19 spread. The S&P 500 was flat Tuesday while the Dow...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell in afternoon trading Tuesday along with shares of big growth names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as bank stocks surged with U.S. Treasury yields. The Nasdaq Composite reversed Monday’s strong gains to fall more than 1%, along...
China’s quant funds become victims of their own success

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s algorithm-driven quant funds boomed in 2021 as investors sought alternatives to a languid stock market, but the final months of the year saw some “flash boys” bogged down by heavy volatility and their sheer size. High-flyer Quant, a top hedge fund...
