Hello Poetry Lovers! We’ve made it to December, and the end of 2021. While it hasn’t been an easy year, and I’ve written far, far less than normal, words do show up once in a while, so I keep the pen and paper close by. I recently took a poetry class from Oxford University, just to get a different perspective from all the local classes I’ve taken over the years. There were fellow students from all over the planet, so it was good to see poetry from their point of view.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO