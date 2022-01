The LA Clippers are incredibly shorthanded and can use all of the good fortune they can get, and it seems like they may get a bit lucky against the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Chris Hine, Wolves head coach stated that both Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell are at the end of their health & safety protocol runs, but that the team doesn't anticipate either player will be ready against the Clippers on Monday. Finch states that playing against the Thunder will be more realistic.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO