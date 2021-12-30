Codex DNA Stock (DNAY): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) increased by 39.05% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) increased by 39.05% today. Investors responded positively to Codex announcing they entered into a Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Pfizer, pursuant to which...
The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) increased by 1.94% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) increased by 1.94% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Stephen Weiss had pitched Qorvo on CNBC...
The stock price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) fell by 1.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) fell by 1.19% today. Investors are responding positively to Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont downgrading Exelon to a “Neutral” rating from a “Buy” rating with a price target of $57 (up from a $55 price target). And Fremont sees uncertainty regarding the future of the Build Back Better legislative proposal in Congress.
The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) increased by 5.75% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) increased by 5.75% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg upgraded Wells Fargo to an “Overweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” rating with a price target of $62. The price target was increased from $50.
The stock price of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) increased by 6.69% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) increased by 6.69% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Evercore analyst Vijay Kumar upgraded Novocure to an “In-Line” rating from an...
The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny Harrington had pitched Star Bulk on CNBC today as part of a segment about stock picks for 2022, according to Seeking Alpha.
The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 23.85% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 23.85% today. Investors are responding positively to an announcement that Amyris (a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market operating platform) and ImmunityBio (a clinical-stage immunotherapy company) announcing the completion of a previously announced joint venture agreement to accelerate the commercialization of a leading next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.
The stock price of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) increased by 6.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) increased by 6.19% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the sale of its CompuCom to an affiliate of Variant Equity in a deal valued at up to $305 million.
The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) increased by 5.21% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) increased by 5.21% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgraded Rocket Companies to a “Neutral”...
The stock price of Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) increased by 3.84% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) increased by 3.84% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny Harrington had pitched Western...
The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by 3.91% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by 3.91% today. Investors are responding positively to Hollysys Automation Technologies announcing that effective as of January 1, 2022, pursuant to the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the company, Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned from his positions as the director of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. And Dr. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of the board and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
The stock price of Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) fell by 2.7% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) fell by 2.7% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to Warner Music Group announcing the sale of an aggregate of 8,562,500 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock by affiliates of Access Industries, LLC to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as the sole underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares.
The stock price of BitNile Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NILE) increased by 12.61% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BitNile Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: NILE) increased by 12.61% today. Investors are responding positively to BitNile publishing an unaudited update on Bitcoin production and miner installation. BitNile is planning...
The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. Investors responded positively to Liquidia announcing Dr. Roger Jeffs has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 3, 2022, and will continue as a director on the board. And he succeeds Damian deGoa who will remain a director of the Company and will provide transition support through January 31, 2022.
The stock price of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell by over 2% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell by over 2% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to a filing from the company about a mixed securities shelf offering.
The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) announced an increase in the Company’s quarterly common stock dividend from $0.86 per share to $1.00 per share or $3.44 to $4.00 annualized. These are the details. The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI), a self-storage...
The stock price of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) fell by over 0.8% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) fell by over 0.8% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to XPO Logistics announcing that Troy Cooper has stepped down from his role as president, effective December 27, 2021. Cooper will continue working with the company as a senior advisor through June 30, 2022.
Comments / 0