The stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) increased by over 3% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) – a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company – increased by over 3% after hours today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2023.

18 HOURS AGO