ENHYPEN has kicked off the countdown to their new comeback!. On December 27 KST, the Belift Lab boy group unveiled the teaser schedule for their upcoming 1st studio repackage album 'Dimension: ANSWER.' The teaser release began with a concept moodboard showing three different photos alluding to the comeback's theme. According to the schedule, this is the first of two moodboard teasers, with the other teasers for the release including concept photos, concept films, the album's tracklist, a title poster, the album preview, and two music video teaser clips.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO