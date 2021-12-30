American Eagle Outfitters Stock (AEO): Why The Price Increased
pulse2.com
5 days ago
The stock price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) increased by 6% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) increased by 6% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to American Eagle Outfitters...
The stock price of REPAY Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) increased by 6.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of REPAY Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) – a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions – increased by 6.95% today. Investors are responding positively to Repay announcing it has acquired Payix for up to $115 million. The deal was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. REPAY also announced the upsizing of its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million Revolving Credit Facility to $185 million.
The stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) increased by 2.42% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) increased by 2.42% today. Investors are responding positively to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings announcing that Scott Wells has commenced his new role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, and William Eccleshare has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice Chairman of the Board.
The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) increased by 1.94% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) increased by 1.94% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Stephen Weiss had pitched Qorvo on CNBC...
The stock price of Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) increased by 3.84% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) increased by 3.84% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny Harrington had pitched Western...
The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) increased by 5.75% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) increased by 5.75% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg upgraded Wells Fargo to an “Overweight” rating from an “Equal-Weight” rating with a price target of $62. The price target was increased from $50.
The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) increased by 3.31% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) increased by 3.31% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Stephen Weiss had pitched ON...
The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) increased by 4.19% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny Harrington had pitched Star Bulk on CNBC today as part of a segment about stock picks for 2022, according to Seeking Alpha.
The stock price of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) increased by 6.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) increased by 6.19% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the sale of its CompuCom to an affiliate of Variant Equity in a deal valued at up to $305 million.
The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by 3.91% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by 3.91% today. Investors are responding positively to Hollysys Automation Technologies announcing that effective as of January 1, 2022, pursuant to the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the company, Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned from his positions as the director of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. And Dr. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of the board and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
The stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) increased by over 3% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) – a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company – increased by over 3% after hours today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through December 31, 2023.
The stock price of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) increased by 6.69% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) increased by 6.69% today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Evercore analyst Vijay Kumar upgraded Novocure to an “In-Line” rating from an...
The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 23.85% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) increased by 23.85% today. Investors are responding positively to an announcement that Amyris (a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market operating platform) and ImmunityBio (a clinical-stage immunotherapy company) announcing the completion of a previously announced joint venture agreement to accelerate the commercialization of a leading next-generation COVID-19 vaccine.
The stock price of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) increased by 1.72% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) increased by 1.72% today. Investors appear to be responding positively to comments from a discussion on CNBC today. Jenny...
The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) increased by over 7.9% after hours today. Investors responded positively to Liquidia announcing Dr. Roger Jeffs has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 3, 2022, and will continue as a director on the board. And he succeeds Damian deGoa who will remain a director of the Company and will provide transition support through January 31, 2022.
The stock price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) increased by 0.81% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) increased by 0.81% today. Investors are responding positively to. Comcast announcing its next-generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, offering customers an unbeatable broadband...
The stock price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) increased by over 1.7% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) increased by over 1.7% after hours today. Investors are responding positively to Valaris Limited announcing today that it has been awarded new bareboat charter agreements with ARO Drilling for several jackups. And ARO Drilling has signed contracts with Aramco for the same periods as the bareboat charter agreements.
Comments / 0