The stock price of REPAY Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) increased by 6.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of REPAY Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) – a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions – increased by 6.95% today. Investors are responding positively to Repay announcing it has acquired Payix for up to $115 million. The deal was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. REPAY also announced the upsizing of its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million Revolving Credit Facility to $185 million.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO