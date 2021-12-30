Arsonist Targeting Mira Mesa Area Has Destroyed, Damaged More Than 20 Vehicles

A vehicle destroyed in the second of the two Wednesday parking lot blazes in Mira Mesa. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

An arsonist struck again early Wednesday in Mira Mesa, destroying two vehicles and damaging two others in separate incidents.

The fires, according to OnScene.TV, have taken place in apartment or condominium complexes where residents leave vehicles parked in carports.

Last week in the same area, 19 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.

The first of the latest fires occurred in the 8500 block of Summerdale Road at 2:55 a.m., OnScene reported, destroying a Toyota Tacoma and damaging the carport.

About an hour later, a mile away, in the 8500 block of Capricorn Way, the second fire destroyed a car while damaging two others on either side of it.

The San Diego police and Fire-Rescue departments responded. The Metro Arson Strike Team also has been called in. Investigators believe a propane or butane torch is being used to start the fires.

No injuries have been reported.