The scourge of unfunded mandates

By Opinion, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 6 days ago

This week the Carter County Clerk reported to fiscal...

www.dominionpost.com

wibwnewsnow.com

Mandates On Head Start Suit Filed

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new federal vaccine mandate for Head Start programs. Schmidt joined 23 other state attorneys general in filing the petition seeking to block the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from implementing its mandate that staff, volunteers, and others who come in contact with Head Start students must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by January 31st.
TOPEKA, KS
Sun-Gazette

Lawmakers act on mandates

As businesses scramble to meet upcoming federal COVID-19 vaccine and testing rules, some state lawmakers are moving to carve out more exemptions for Pennsylvania workers. On Tuesday, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Fayetteville, and Sen. Chris Gebhard, R-North Cornwall Township, introduced a bill that would exempt workers from vaccine rules if they can provide occasional antibody test results. The bill, first discussed in October, counts several cosponsors, including Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Sidney Herald

Vaccine mandates - A political divide

People recruited to run for the legislature are told it is for three months, every other year. Truth is that it is for 90 days spread over four months; and constituent interaction never stops. Lately vaccine mandates/exceptions, real and imagined, fill my inbox. Here is where we are with state...
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
Yakima Herald Republic

Three WA Republican legislators used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's election conspiracy conference

This summer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell convened a three-day “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota, promising to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The three-day, livestreamed event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof and ended in embarrassing...
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
tonyskansascity.com

Did Prez Trump Just Flip Kansas Or Hurt Republicans?!?!

I'm not completely convinced that MAGA has a Kansas stronghold given the resounding defeat of Kris Kobach in a race for Governor last time around. Today's shout out might not have helped Sunflower State Republicans. Check the nod from the former Prez . . . Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin announces new gun control rule – here it is

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice announced on Monday a new federal gun control rule requiring federal firearms licensees (FFLs) to have secure gun storage or safety devices available for purchase. The rule will take effect Feb. 3 and the DOJ said it is designed to ensure “safe and secure storage of firearms.”
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
