Worst-case scenarios unasked, unresolved

Covid testing rules are expected to be relaxed to help ease the staffing shortages caused by rising Omicron infections, it has been reported. The changes would allow those who test positive on lateral flow tests to no longer need a follow-up PCR to begin the self-isolation period if they do not have symptoms. The new testing rules could be announced as soon as Wednesday. When asked whether the announcement would be made imminently, health minister Gillian Keegan said: “You may be able to expect some news - I don’t know when.”Ms Keegan told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning: “The teams...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO