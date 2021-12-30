Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Lisa Marrs, 52, in Clairemont Mesa West

San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Police on Wednesday released the name of the 52-year-old woman found dead inside a home in Clairemont Mesa West.

Lisa Marrs died on Dec. 20, according to a statement by Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Responding to a welfare check, police were called to the 3600 block of Mount Abbey Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

Police found a disoriented elderly man in the home’s garage, which was filled with exhaust fumes from a running vehicle, Brown said.

Police identified the man as John Marrs, 84, the homeowner and father of the dead woman.

Officers found Lisa Marrs inside the home, which smelled of natural gas, Brown said.

Because of the suspicious nature of the death, homicide detectives were called to investigate and are collecting evidence and locating witnesses.

The homeowner, a patrol sergeant and two police officers were treated at a hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, Brown said.

The sergeant and two officers were released in good condition, but the elderly man remained at the hospital for further treatment, Brown added.

Although an autopsy was performed, the exact cause of death for Lisa Marrs was not determined, Brown said. She added that foul play is not suspected.

Brown said that Lisa Marrs “had been deceased for some time.”

Police ask that anyone with information call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service