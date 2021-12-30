Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

Mellissa Carone, who is running for the Michigan state legislature and is known for her voter fraud testimony alongside Rudy Giuliani, claimed Critical Race Theory is meant to "eliminate the white people in America, particularly the white male in America.”
Earlier this month, Sherronna Bishop, an election fraud conspiracist as well as a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), created a Facebook post urging people not to donate to the Republican Party. “Do not give one more $$ to the GOP or their establishment ranks,” the post...
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has signaled her efforts to appeal to moderate Republican and GOP-leaning independent voters whose support is necessary for her to win a tough reelection race in Kansas next year
And in the highly accurate and completely nonbiased tin-foil hat news for today, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is slated to represent a portion of southwest Cobb under the proposed redistricting map, suggested in a tweet that the U.S. be dismantled, and that Californians who move to other states be refused the right to vote.
Senate Democrats' economic agenda is on the back burner in favor of a voting rights push. Majority Leader Schumer's latest move is to hold a vote on changes to the Senate filibuster. But key holdout Sen. Joe Manchin said some of the proposed rules changes would be a "heavy lift."
As 2021 got underway, a variety of independent polls shows many Republican voters embracing anti-election conspiracy theories, believing Donald Trump's Big Lie, and questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency. As 2021 comes to a close, it's discouraging to see the problem persist — and by some measures, intensify.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. “Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?”. While Biden has tried to offer America’s allies assurances,...
Colorado Gubernatorial hopeful Heidi Ganahl made headlines last month for sharing her belief at a Durango fundraiser that the 2020 election results may have been rigged. In another exchange from that same fundraiser, Ganahl responded to a question about voter fraud by saying she’s bringing on a group of tens of thousands of moms who worked with newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign.
One of President Biden's judicial nominees reportedly disparaged various voting restrictions in the United States, including by comparing slavery to the ban on felons voting and "proof of citizenship" to "voter suppression." "When you add laws that prohibit people with a criminal conviction from voting, it’s practically the same system...
I guess we can be thankful Republicans won in Virginia’s November election. Otherwise, according to reports, they were ready to claim the election was rigged -- like the 2020 presidential election, you know. Of course, the 2020 presidential election was not rigged, no matter what the former president claims....
Democrats and Joe Biden are finding it more and more difficult to pass the priority legislation. However, they don’t plan to give up and will try again next year. The democrats want to pass legislation for their expansion and are dependent on the attorney general for their protection. However, the legal efforts of the Justice Department are not as simple as they seem.
State Senator Annette Taddeo (D) commented on voting concerns this week, asserting her commitment "to fight this voter suppression." On social media, Taddeo highlighted the importance of the youth in the upcoming election while also criticizing Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for voting laws implemented in Florida. Taddeo is currently running in a primary election against Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) in the hopes of facing Governor DeSantis in the November election.
Sen. Collins recently wrote me to explain why she had voted against S.4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021: “The bill is based on the … premise that Washington, D.C., can better run elections than our state and local governments. That kind of federal control is unnecessary and would be utterly unworkable for our states and municipalities.” The history of the law of the United States says otherwise.
