WATCH: Caleb Williams and Marvin Mims connect for 55-yard touchdown in the first half

Over the course of the 2021 season, one of the elements that waned in the Oklahoma Sooners offense was the big-play passing game. Opposing defenses made a concerted effort to take away the deep ball from the Sooners, whether it was Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams at quarterback.

Well, the deep ball made its triumphant return for the Sooners in the first half of the Valero Alamo Bowl as Caleb Williams found Marvin Mims deep down the middle and threw a rope for a 55-yard touchdown.

The big play from Williams to Mims put the Oklahoma Sooners comfortably ahead 23-3 with under five minutes to play in the second quarter. It was Mims fifth touchdown of the season.

It’s great to see this connection come together at least one more time in 2021, providing optimism for what could be in 2022.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.