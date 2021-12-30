Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Feria’ Premiere Date and Trailer, Discovery in 2022, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette, LL Cool J and Chlöe Pull Out of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’, Fox to re-air ‘All Madden’, and More!

Temuera Morrison is 60 years old. Ming-Na Wen is 58. They are not at the age where many actors would be asked to play an action hero. Yet here both are on The Book of Boba Fett, her chasing assassins across rooftops in last week’s series premiere, and him robbing a train in this week’s episode. Nice work if you can get it — and if you can do it as well as these two can. On Tuesday night, Morrison and Wen spoke with Rolling Stone about how lucky they both feel to be part of the show, about Morrison’s memories...

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO