TV Series

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Feria’ Premiere Date and Trailer, Discovery in 2022, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette, LL Cool J and Chlöe Pull Out of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’, Fox to re-air ‘All Madden’, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s new 8 episode Spanish thriller series Feria will premiere on January 28. When the light tinges everything with darkness, Sofia and Eva will have to face a reality full of shadows. Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 on Discovery with new series and returning favorites...

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

46-year-old television and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for years to come. 2021 will mark Seacrest’s 17th year as host and the special’s 50th anniversary. This year’s show will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
How to watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’: Start time, channel, performances, streaming info

A milestone New Year’s Eve party is on tonight. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” airs on ABC on Friday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply). This year marks the 50th anniversary of the program from Times Square in New York.
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Crash NBC’s Miley Cyrus Party, CBS’ Nashville Bash

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday. Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson”) and CBS (“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”) were no match for the King of NYE content, they showed promising Nielsen results for the two freshman events going up against the 50-year-old “Rockin’ Eve” stalwart. From 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m....
'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
‘Phat Tuesdays’ Gets Premiere Date at Amazon Prime Video (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Phat Tuesdays” will debut on Feb. 4. The three-episode docuseries tells of the Comedy Store’s Phat Tuesdays. Comedian Guy Torry founded and hosted the event after the 1992 L.A. riots in order to spotlight Black performers, and ended up launching the careers of several prominent comics. Celebrities including Nick Cannon, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish will appear in interviews discussing their experiences attending or performing at Phat Tuesdays. Executive producers include Torry, director Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Original Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Jeff Bumgarner and Grammnet Productions’ Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Co-executive producers include...
‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
‘Gold Rush’: Todd Hoffman Is Returning To a New Show

For those that have been missing Todd Hoffman since 2018, there is good news. The Gold Rush star will return with his own brand new show. That’s right. Todd is back. And, he’s making it a family affair. Along with his father Jack and his son Hunter, the gold miner is making his way back out to Alaska. Hoffman Family Gold will be coming to Discovery Channel in the early part of this year. So, the show could be announced at any moment.
Inside ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ With Stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen

Temuera Morrison is 60 years old. Ming-Na Wen is 58. They are not at the age where many actors would be asked to play an action hero. Yet here both are on The Book of Boba Fett, her chasing assassins across rooftops in last week’s series premiere, and him robbing a train in this week’s episode. Nice work if you can get it — and if you can do it as well as these two can. On Tuesday night, Morrison and Wen spoke with Rolling Stone about how lucky they both feel to be part of the show, about Morrison’s memories...
