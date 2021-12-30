Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Feria’ Premiere Date and Trailer, Discovery in 2022, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette, LL Cool J and Chlöe Pull Out of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’, Fox to re-air ‘All Madden’, and More!
Netflix’s new 8 episode Spanish thriller series Feria will premiere on January 28. When the light tinges everything with darkness, Sofia and Eva will have to face a reality full of shadows. Say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 on Discovery with new series and returning favorites...tvsourcemagazine.com
