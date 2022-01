The talking lizard from Geico and perky Flo from Progressive claim that switching insurance companies and bundling policies can save you money. And that’s generally true: Shopping around for a new homeowners or auto insurance policy may save you hundreds of dollars. And if you bundle your policies with one insurer, your savings could increase even more. Bundlers are likely to save 17% on insurance premiums, on average, or $730 a year, according to Ashlee Tilford, managing editor at Insurance.com, an insurance shopping and comparison website. In some cases, bundling could cut your premiums by up to 35%.

