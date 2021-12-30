ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try This: Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Smoothie

Stacey Freibert, owner of Seeds and Greens Natural Market & Deli in New Albany, Indiana, has a simple smoothie recipe that is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack, especially in fall and winter when we’re craving pumpkin-flavored everything. In addition to tasting great, this smoothie is chock-full of ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties.

Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Smoothie

Items/ingredients needed:

• Blender to mix all ingredients

• 8 ounces unsweetened almond milk or any unsweetened milk of your choice (cow/soy/nut)

• ½ banana, pre-sliced and frozen*

• 4-5 slices of frozen peaches (can be purchased in frozen food section of grocery)

• 2 pumpkin cubes**

• Collagen peptide powder, 1 scoop (8-10 grams)

• Ginger, dash or two

• Turmeric, dash or two

• Cinnamon, dash or two

*Do not use fresh fruit in this smoothie. Frozen fruits make the consistency smooth and creamy. Fresh fruits will be too runny. You can slice and freeze your own bananas (a perfect use for too-ripe ones) or purchase a bag of frozen pre-sliced bananas from your local grocery.

**To make pumpkin cubes, take an ice cube tray and in a small bowl mix equal parts canned pumpkin with water. Scoop the mixture of pumpkin/water into the tray and freeze. Using frozen pumpkin without adding water is hard on blender equipment.

By Carrie Vittitoe

P.S. Try this recipe: Brussels Sprout Salad With Pomegranates and Candied Pecans.

