ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gobert, Jazz beat Trail Blazers without injured Mitchell

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ifekk_0dYr4N4v00

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 on Wednesday night with star Donovan Mitchell out with a sore back.

Portland’s Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each scored 32 points. The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second straight game.

Utah’s dominance started on the inside and continued all night long, outscoring Portland 74-30 in the paint.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder praised the offensive improvement of Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“You can credit Rudy Gobert with this, he’s been stronger with the ball,” Snyder said of his star big man, who was 8 for 10 from the field. “He’s been strong with the catch and then worrying about scoring after the catch. He’s also getting to the line more.”

Utah’s Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while reserve forward Rudy Gay pitched in 21 points.

“Just the size was overwhelming for us, but I did like that we competed,” Lillard said of his team’s play. “But obviously, there was only so much that we could have done about that.”

Wednesday’s win was Utah’s eighth consecutive road victory, helping them improve to 12-3 away from Salt Lake City.

“When you’re on the road, it feels like more of a mission,” Gobert said. “Sometimes when you are at home you get a little bit more distracted and it’s not as good. We have to take more advantage and we have to look fresher at home.”

Powell was key to keeping the Blazers close, scoring 25 of his 32 points in the first half. Powell’s 25 points marked the highest-scoring half by a Blazer this season, but the outside shooting wasn’t enough to overcome Utah’s success around the basket.

Lillard’s 3-pointer cut Utah’s lead to 76-70 with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter, the closest Portland had been since the first half.

A 3-pointer by Portland’s Tony Snell at the halftime buzzer cut Utah’s lead to 69-59 after the Jazz led by 16 during the first half.

With Utah up 111-91 with 4:59 left in the game, Lillard was called for a technical foul. He was then subbed out for the remainder of the game.

10-DAYS GET SUPERSTAR WELCOME

The Blazers have signed four new players to 10-day hardship contracts during the NBA’s current wave of players entering COVID-19 protocols. Lillard has tried to focus on welcoming those new teammates despite Portland's place in the standings.

“The first day that they got here, it was like, I could be upset and frustrated that our team is going through this, but I put myself in their shoes,” Lillard said.

“This is a opportunity of a lifetime regardless of how long it lasts. They’re going to say ‘I played in the NBA. I was in a locker room with Dame,’ and I want that experience to be a positive experience.”

TIP-INS

Jazz: Normally known for his scoring, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has averaged over five assists per game in Utah’s last three, which his coach believes is a response to the outside shooting struggles for the NBA’s reigning 6th Man of the Year. “I think the biggest thing for Jordan is he hasn’t shot the ball as well as he has. That’s something that happens when you’re a good shooter and you can’t help but ask the question, is that he’s really tried to throw himself into other parts of the game.”

Trail Blazers: With starting center Jusuf Nurkic and reserve big man Cody Zeller among the seven Portland players in the protocols, the Blazers added some size by signing 6-foot-8 Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract. “He’s played a little and has experience. It’s not going to be new to him playing in an NBA game,” Blazers acting coach Scott Brooks said. Perry had four points and three rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Blazers' Anfernee Simons starting Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers listed Anfernee Simons as their starting point guard for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Simons will get a start with Dame Lillard out for tonight's game. Our models project Simons for 23 fantasy points against the Hawks tonight.
NBA
NESN

Trail Blazers Will be Without Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum Against Hawks

The Portland Trail Blazers will be down a few key players when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Brad Rowland confirmed that starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are out on Monday night while starting center Jusuf Nurkic and his backup Cody Zeller are doubtful. Lillard missed five games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Damian Lillard
saltcityhoops.com

Salt City Seven: Jazz’s Versatility Tested, Unstoppable With Gobert, Mitchell’s Streak & More

Every Monday during the regular season, the week here at SCH begins with the Salt City Seven: seven regular features that let us relive the biggest moments, key performances and hot issues in Jazzland from various angles. Check in every week for the quotes, stats, plays and performances that tell the stories from the last 168 hours in the world of the Jazz.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#The Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Luol Deng Sets The Record Straight On His Departure From The Lakers: "There's No Way I Wasn't Good Enough To Play On That Team..."

Before there was LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers were just a team looking for their next big talent. The famous 'young core' of that era included D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and Julius Randle. Of course, NBA veteran Luol Deng was also a part of that crew before being taken out of the rotation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy