Dollar upside may be limited. Gold’s safe-haven appeal indifferent. XAU/USD holds its head above $1800. IG client sentiment points to short-term upside. Despite the bullish dollar outlook and soaring U.S. Treasury yields this year, gold prices have respectfully maintained relatively valuations. Its safe-haven draw is largely eliminated from the equation at this point as markets seem to have shown its hand regarding the Omicron variant (minimal economic impact). A positive for gold has come from the uptick in gold volatility via the Cboe Gold ETF Volatility Index (GVZ) seen below. Traditionally, gold prices have a positive correlation with this index and should key economic data surprise markets this week, we may see a continuation of the year end rise in the GVZ index and consequently support for gold prices.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO