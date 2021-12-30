ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Relieved and grateful’: victims and others react to Maxwell guilty verdict

By Dani Anguiano in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1C05_0dYr1TJ600

A victim of Ghislaine Maxwell who testified at her sex trafficking trial has said she feels “relieved and grateful” about the guilty verdict , while another woman who has accused Maxwell of involvement in her abuse said the former British socialite was “more evil” than Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges for her involvement in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls. Prosecutors said that Maxwell “preyed on vulnerable young girls, manipulated them and served them up to be sexually abused”.

“I am so relieved and grateful that the jury recognized the pattern of predatory behavior that Maxwell engaged in for years and found her guilty,” said Annie Farmer, one of the victims who testified at the trial. “She has caused hurt to many more women than the few of us who had the chance to testify in the courtroom. I hope that this verdict brings solace to all who need it and demonstrates that no one is above the law.”

Related: Victims’ testimony: how Ghislaine Maxwell lured girls into Epstein’s orbit

Farmer, one of four accusers in this case and the only one to testify under her full name, told the court that Maxwell gave her a nude massage at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch when she was just 16. She met Epstein through her sister Maria, who worked for him as a fine arts painter.

“ANNIE AND I ARE SOBBING WITH JOY!!!,” Maria Farmer said on Twitter after the verdict was announced.

Virginia Giuffre, another Epstein victim who has accused Maxwell of being involved in her abuse, described the Briton as “more evil than Epstein”.

“What Ghislaine did to so many of us is unforgivable,” Giuffre told The Cut . “She used that charm, that wit, that smile to come off as somebody you want to trust.”

Giuffre described the verdict as “a bittersweet emotion because I have been fighting for so long”.

“Justice to me looks like holding all of these people involved in the sex ring, those who greased its wheels, named and shamed,” she said. “I’m sick of carrying around that shame. That shame doesn’t belong to me.”

She separately tweeted : “My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that. I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09meSm_0dYr1TJ600
Virginia Giuffre, center, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, expressed her relief at the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in a civil lawsuit, claiming he had sex with her on three occasions two decades ago when, aged 17, she had been sexually trafficked by Epstein, allegations Andrew vehemently denies.

Teresa Helm, another of Maxwell’s accusers, told the BBC Maxwell would “never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone”.

She said: “Justice takes the lead today. I am consumed with gratitude for every brave, courageous and justice-driven person that has fought for this outcome.

“Ghislaine Maxwell will never again have the opportunity to take anything from anyone. She will reside on the other side of freedom. Us survivors, we go free.”

Damian Williams, the US attorney for the southern district of New York , hailed the verdict against Maxwell for “one of the worst crimes imaginable, facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children”.

“The road to justice has been far too long, but today justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls, now grown women, who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom,” Williams said.

Lisa Bloom, a lawyer for some of Epstein’s accusers, said she expected Maxwell to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

She told the BBC: “She is 60 years old, she has been lucky to have 60 years of freedom, it is far too much. We hope that she never walks free again … The trial showed she was no scapegoat - she wasn’t on trial for just hanging around with Jeffrey Epstein, she was on trial for her own actions.”

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney in Palm Beach county, Florida, where Epstein had a mansion at which he abused teenage girls, told CNN that Maxwell “just got what was coming to her”.

Related: Prince Andrew emerges with barely a mention in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Sigrid McCawley, who represents several victims, said that with the verdict Maxwell has been held accountable and justice served.

“Today’s verdict is a towering victory, not just for the brave women who testified in this trial, but for the women around the world whose young and tender lives were diminished and damaged by the abhorrent actions of Ghislaine Maxwell,” McCawley said.

Maxwell did not speak or look at the jury as the verdict was read, the journalist Julie Brown, who spent years working to expose Epstein’s crimes, said on Twitter.

“As the verdict was read Maxwell struggled to stand, but said nothing,” Brown tweeted . “Maxwell, 60, appeared shaken, she sipped a cup of water then slumped back in her chair. She did not shed a tear.”

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison. Late Wednesday, Maxwell’s brother, Kevin Maxwell, said the family stood by her and believed she would be vindicated on during the appeals process. “We firmly believe in our sister’s innocence,” he said in a statement.

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lead defense lawyer, said her team planned to appeal the verdict.

Agencies contributed reporting

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
insider.com

Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years they were together

Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years they were together. Prosecutors filed banks records as evidence in Maxwell's child-sex-trafficking trial. The records, under Maxwell and Epstein's names, show transfers between 1999 and 2007. Jeffrey Epstein gave Ghislaine Maxwell at least $30.7 million in the years...
MarketRealist

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have Kids? All About Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is in full swing, although it isn’t being televised. Maxwell is said to have played a large role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse scandal. She appears to be taking the brunt of the blame for the incidents since Epstein committed suicide. While much uncertainty still surrounds Maxwell’s criminal case, victim testimonies suggest that the British socialite acted as more than just a scapegoat for Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aronberg
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amanda Knox says Ghislaine Maxwell trial is giving her flashbacks to her own case

Amanda Knox has said that the Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes trials are giving her “flashbacks” to her 2007 murder trial.Ms Knox was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 21-year-old roommate, British exchange student Meredith Kercher. She spent around four years incarcerated in Italy for the crime. Ms Knox was acquitted in 2015, but wrote on Monday that she can “empathise and sympathise” with Ms Maxwell and Ms Holmes, who are both on trial on opposite ends of the US.Writing in an opinion piece for Common Sense on the fact “we can't look away from female villains”, Ms Knox explained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#British#Twitter#Justice
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

101K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy