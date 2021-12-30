ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Veteran draws crowd for 100th birthday celebration

By Tim Ditman
 7 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — He said he doesn’t have a secret to living a long life. But that didn’t stop World War II veteran and longtime Urbana resident James Kelly from celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

WWII veteran remembers attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years later

Kelly, who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, and well-wishers gathered at the American Legion in Urbana. “It’s a big surprise,” Kelly said. “But I’m enjoying it.”

