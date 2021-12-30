ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Will Zero Trust Shape the Future of Cloud Security?

By Tripwire Guest Authors
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

Zero trust is everywhere, and it will change the way we undertake security. Just as zero trust concepts are shaping the data center and our networks, they will shape cloud environments, as well. Many of the challenges of cloud security arose because we moved workloads to the cloud with no clear...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

How Tripwire Can Be a Partner on Your Zero Trust Journey

In a previous blog post, I discussed the different applications of integrity for Zero Trust and provided four use cases highlighting integrity in action. The reality is that many organizations can’t realize any of this on their own. But they don’t need to. They can work with a company like Tripwire as a partner on their Zero Trust journey.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

6 trends shaping the future of fintech in 2022

It’s hard to say when the term ‘fintech’ was first coined, but Chris Skinner, the global FinTech pundit, heralds the beginning of FinTech with the launch of Zopa, a UK peer to peer lender in 2005. Since then, the sector has grown steadily until 2020 when we saw a dramatic 72% rise in European fintech app usage.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Accelerates Zero-Trust Adoption With Transmit-Only SmartNIC

Myricom ARC-C TxO provides network intrusion protection and cyberattack prevention with a unidirectional network traffic gateway solution. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business announces the availability of the Myricom ARC-C TxO network interface adapter designed to act as a secure unidirectional network bridge. Known as a transmit only data diode it is used by OEMs, government agencies as well as by data center operators to enable one way network traffic to leave a secured domain to a non-secured domain, with no physical path back in the opposite direction. Establishing a data diode via a SmartNIC is a simple, cost-effective way for organizations to protect the network environment from intrusions as well as the passing of malicious code, such as malware or ransomware. ARIA provides this capability in a low profile, low power draw SmartNIC that can be deployed in any server or network appliance’s PCIe slot making it an attractive low-cost component to a transmit only gateway solution.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Private Cloud#Network Security#Ztna#Tripwire#Security Bloggers Network#The State Of Securi
biometricupdate.com

Biometrics’ role in zero trust considered by Fingerprint Cards, Nuance

Biometrics can provide the constant identity verification necessary to implement a cybersecurity strategy based on zero trust principles, without unduly inconveniencing workers, according to a blog post by Fingerprint Cards SVP Michel Roig. The ‘never trust, always verify’ approach requires organizations to have a technology that can bind users and...
TECHNOLOGY
information-age.com

Five trends that will shape cyber security in 2022

Daniel dos Santos, senior research manager at Forescout Research Labs, identifies five trends that will shape cyber security in 2022. As 2021 draws to a close, many organisations in the UK and around the world like to take stock of what has undoubtedly been an incredibly tumultuous year for them. The pandemic has hit the UK economy hard, with companies needing to flip between being in and out of lockdown at various points throughout the year. Global trade has taken a hit, not just because the infamous Ever Given was stuck in the Suez Canal for almost a week, but also because the strain on supply chains has become unmanageable. And, on top of that, 2021 has seen some of the most prolific cyber attacks in recent years, including the entire Twitch user data base being stolen and ransomware shutting down Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the US.
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

Microsoft warns users of security bug in Azure Cloud

Microsoft has informed users about a 'NotLegit' bug in Azure Cloud that may have put some customers' data at hacking risk. (MSRC) was informed by Wiz.io, a cloud security vendor, of an issue where customers can unintentionally configure the '.git folder' to be created in the content root, which would put them at risk for information disclosure.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

You might not like the term ‘zero trust,’ but the concept is on point

The cybersecurity risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruptions and ever-growing network complexity have certainly not gone unnoticed by executives. In a recent Deloitte survey of C-suite executives, 72% said their organizations experienced between one and 10 cyber incidents and breaches in the last year alone. This type of persistent threat – and the inability of organizations to prevent cyber break-ins from happening – is more than enough to foster a deep sense of distrust among executives.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Seekingalpha.com

Armis picks Radware to deliver cloud security for AWS

Armis, leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, chose Radware’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services environment. Armis’ security platform enables companies to safely use and control IoT and other unmanaged devices without fear of compromise by cyberattacks. “Cloud-native companies like Armis have...
TECHNOLOGY
paloaltonetworks.com

Why I Have Zero Trust Issues

Trust was historically the barrier to widespread implementation of remote work. That is, employers wondered if they could trust employees to do the right thing when they weren’t in the office, delivering the same level of performance or productivity when faced with the distractions of home. Until recently, working remotely in the comfort of home was perceived as a rare permission or privilege. As part of dealing with the challenges of the past 18 months, people adapted to completely different ways of living, learning and working. That missing trust in employees seems to suddenly be adopted and effectively so. But, trusting remote workers is very different from implicitly trusting the technology they use.
ECONOMY
scmagazine.com

Six steps for building a secure cloud

Data breaches in the cloud consistently make news headlines. Yet, the data breach stories are often vague explanations — a “misconfigured database,” “an open resource,” or mismanagement by an unnamed “third party.” The ambiguity that surrounds these breaches can make securing enterprises seem riskier than actually are.
COMPUTERS
inforisktoday.com

Zero Trust: John Kindervag's 2022 Outlook and Predictions

On the cusp of 2022, John Kindervag - the father of the Zero Trust security model - reflects on how the Zero Trust dialogue has evolved in 2021 and makes his New Year's predictions. Will the president's executive order be an accelerator or an anchor? Which myths are ripe to be busted?
ECONOMY
Healthcare IT News

Cybersecurity in 2022: password-less authentication, zero trust, blockchain and more

Nearly a third of hospitals and health systems are planning to implement biometrics (29%), digital forensics (28%) or penetration testing (28%) within the next 24 months, according to new HIMSS research. (HIMSS is the parent company of Healthcare IT News.) However, 43% say funding is keeping their organizations from executing...
SOFTWARE
healthleadersmedia.com

Why 2022 Could Be the Year of Zero Trust in Healthcare

Network segmentation, strong authentication, and detecting unusual network behavior can slow attackers already inside your network — After a year of debilitating ransomware attacks and a presidential order partly in response, healthcare faces a cybersecurity call to action in 2022: Adopt the principles of zero trust. According to NIST...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Cubbit review: Peer-to-peer, zero-knowledge cloud storage

Cloud storage has been around for ages and yet, it’s still the same. But recently, an Italian startup has come up with a device that, they promise, is going to reinvent cloud storage as we know it. Being skeptical by trade, I decided not to drink the Kool-Aid and instead give it a try.
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

AWS Cloud Security: Best Practices

Companies today need to be nimble and ready in the face of constantly evolving technology and changing consumer preferences. To achieve this, organizations are switching to Amazon Web Services (AWS). It enables companies to rapidly deploy and scale technology that meets the growing (or shrinking) demand without having to invest in expensive IT infrastructure. This is an efficient and cost-effective solution that makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to drive innovation. And, by now though most organizations are aware of the value delivered by AWS yet many of them have an alarmingly low awareness regarding cloud security.
TECHNOLOGY
WebProNews

Five Focus Areas For Hybrid Cloud Security

Transitioning and migrating your data/business into the cloud is one of the most critical methods of improving your business’s daily operations. A cloud service can streamline operational efficiency, provide better storage/access for data, and much more. But, there are times when the security of your cloud might end up becoming compromised. In these situations, it’s best to have an action plan ready to go in the event of a breach.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

API Security Predictions 2022: The Good, the Bad, and the Scary

A few years ago, Gartner made a prediction that by 2022, API attacks would become the most-frequent attack vector, causing data breaches for enterprise business applications. As we approach that timeframe, it turns out that this is one prediction that ended up to be true. Enterprises are more dependent on APIs than ever before and even though many enterprises are now focusing on API security, there are still significant API security gaps. The Log4j vulnerability is the most recent incident to spotlight these gaps — API endpoints that contain the vulnerability offer an attractive attack vector because many organizations have limited visibility over their API inventory and their APIs’ behavior.
COMPUTERS
FireRescue1

On-Demand webinar: Shaping the future of emergency communications

How technological advances influence PSAPs and ECCs and redefine the public safety ecosystem — Webinar sponsored byAmazon Web Services. Existing and emerging technologies and innovations are poised to revolutionize the delivery of emergency response services by making public-safety access points (PSAPs) and emergency communications centers (ECCs) more efficient, more connected, and more responsive to constituents across the public safety ecosystem. This helps expedite emergency responses and save lives.
HEALTH SERVICES
securityboulevard.com

Celebrating our 2021 Open Source Contributions

At Trail of Bits, we pride ourselves on making our best tools open source, such as algo, manticore, and graphtage. But while this post is about open source, it’s not about our tools…. In 2021, Trail of Bits employees submitted over 190 pull requests (PRs) that were merged into...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy