San Bernardino County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 21:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester County. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 10:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Lawrence; Marion; Randolph; Searcy; Sharp; Stone Accumulating Snow on Thursday A bout of wintry weather looks likely for portions of northern central, eastern, and northeastern Arkansas late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, with central Arkansas possibly seeing some flurries early Thursday morning initially. Accumulations will likely be the greatest over northeastern Arkansas, with totals between a half inch to one inch possible Thursday morning and afternoon. Locations further westward and southwestward from far northeastern Arkansas are anticipated to pick up between a good dusting to a half inch of snow through Thursday morning and afternoon. Winter weather related impacts (if any arise) will likely be associated with the areas that see the greatest accumulations and/or snowfall rates over northeastern Arkansas. Across southern central and portions of southeastern Arkansas, a wintry mix will be possible through Thursday morning, but no significant accumulations are anticipated, and impacts should remain minimal (if any at all).
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Charles; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A light glaze of ice from freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
County
San Bernardino County, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Accumulating Snow on Thursday A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact travel across the region. Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast Missouri. Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow should taper off during the mid to late afternoon. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just below zero are forecast by Friday morning. Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 13:05:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

