High number of COVID cases in Hawaii affect staffing levels across industries

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii set an all-time record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the state of about 1.5 million people reported nearly 3,500 new infections. The daily total of new cases reported by health officials was 3,484, topping the record of 2,205 cases set the day after Christmas. There has been a sharp and steady increase of new cases in Hawaii over the past 14 days. The state was averaging just over 100 new cases a day at the beginning of the month.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO