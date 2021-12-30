High number of COVID cases in Hawaii affect staffing levels across industries
The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii is starting to affect staffing levels across industries — from lifeguards to baristas who make your daily coffee.
The rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii is starting to affect staffing levels across industries — from lifeguards to baristas who make your daily coffee.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0