So many premium flagship smartphones are set to launch in the first quarter of 2021. Samsung will go ahead with the Galaxy S22 series. As for OnePlus, the Chinese OEM is going to announce the OnePlus 10 series. Rumor has it though only the Pro variant will be unveiled first. The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to be announced in January and now a date has been given: January 4. Pre-order has begun in China for the OnePlus 10 Pro. This means an impending announcement.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO