Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while Seoul’s Kospi...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO