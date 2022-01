AUD/USD holds off from breaking below 0.7180 ahead of key data events. Chinese Manufacturing is coming up today while traders await critical US data as well. AUD/USD has been in the hands of the bears to start the year as the US dollar firms along with US yields. For Tuesday, the price is holding above critical support near 0.7180 while bears step off the gas ahead of key data events that start today in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for December.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO