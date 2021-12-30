ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian website that tracks political arrests taken offline by court

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVD-Info, a Russian organization that tracks political arrests and provides legal aid to detainees, said the Russian government has blocked its website. The move is the latest in Russia's long-running crackdown on independent media and human rights organizations. OVD-Info reported that Roskomnadzor, Russia's internet and communications watchdog, has now...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Civil Rights#Russian#Ovd Info#Vk#Interfax#The Associated Press
dallassun.com

Moscow sees Biden as the key to avoiding war in Ukraine

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
POLITICS
AFP

Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group that chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation. Supporters say its closure signals the end of an era in Russia's post-Soviet democratisation process, which began 30 years ago this month.
dallassun.com

Russia predicts revival of ISIS & caliphate 2.0

Moscow says that risks from militant groups worldwide have not gone away. Terrorism threats in unstable regions in the Middle East and Afghanistan still remain a key threat to Russia's safety, Moscow has cautioned, speculating that radicals could be making gains on the African continent. Speaking to RIA Novosti on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
dallassun.com

3 NATO firearms used by Russian FSB units

An undisclosed list of Western-made weapons that are used by Russian Spec Ops units in operations around the globe. Spec Ops units have all the advanced firearms and tactical accessories available on the weapon market. Most of them are provided by their governments, but some of them are bought by officers with their own personal savings and/or from sponsor money.
MILITARY
ABC News

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

MOSCOW -- A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly $100 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta $27 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants. The Tagansky District Court ruled...
BUSINESS
globalvoices.org

Russian censors block website of legal aid non-profit OVD-Info

OVD-Info, a prominent Russian legal aid and human rights organisation, announced on December 25 that its website had been blocked by Roskomnadzor, Russia's internet and media regulator. Though the state registry revealed that the website was blocked due to a December 20 verdict from a Moscow-based district court, no information...
INTERNET
dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Details of US spy plane flight over eastern Ukraine revealed

The flight comes as tensions on the frontier between Ukraine and Russia remain high, amidst suggestions of an upcoming conflict. A US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS battle management plane has made its maiden flight over eastern Ukraine for a reconnaissance mission to gather information about the situation on the ground, an American official has revealed.
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

It's time to prepare for the post-American age

Washington's role in the world is diminishing. What comes next?. Has American dominance across global foreign policy, finance, and military affairs been a source of stability or conflict? Some believe Washington's status as the last great power has been a force for good. Others disagree. Maintaining its hegemony has demanded...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia's new S-550 air-defence system rolled out TASS

The unparalleled S-550 missile-defense system is apparently in operation. Russia's new S-550 air defense system, said to be capable of hitting high-altitude spacecraft and missiles, including hypersonic types, has passed trials and is already in service, TASS has reported. The Moscow news agency quoted a source, which it said is...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy