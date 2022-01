The US dollar fell on Friday as we continue to plunge to the bottom of what has been a major uptrending channel against the Swiss franc. That being said, it looks like we have further to go to the downside, and we have heard very little about concerns coming out of the Swiss National Bank lately complaining about strength in the currency. Because of this, it looks as if the market is starting to get comfortable with the idea of shorting again, and now that we have broken through that major uptrend line, it does suggest that we are going to go looking towards lower levels.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO