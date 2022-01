We pointed out that oftentimes, around the end of the year, the market has a seasonal pattern of dollar weakness due to taxation reasons. This year was no different with the last few days of the year showing some USD weakness. However, it is also noteworthy that the USD sees some strong seasonal strength around the start of the year. The same reason that sees dollar weakness at the end of the year is the return of USD flows into US companies that sees strength in the USD around the start of the year.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO