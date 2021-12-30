ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi King hopes that Iran will abandon 'negative behavior' in region

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expressed hope that Iran will abandon what he described as a destabilizing regional policy. "Iran is a neighboring...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Of Saudi Arabia#King Salman#Ani Sputnik#Iranian#Majlis#Spa#Shia
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia 'is building ballistic missiles' with China's help at top secret base that threatens balance of power in Middle East cold war with Iran

Saudi Arabia has started building its own ballistic missiles with China's help at a top secret base, US intelligence and satellite images have revealed. It is the first time the Gulf state has managed to manufacture its own weapons of the class, though it has purchased ballistic missiles from China in the past.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Hackers put ominous warning on Israeli newspaper's homepage

The Jerusalem Post's usual homepage of news was briefly replaced with an image illustrating a missile strike. The Jerusalem Post was apparently hacked on the anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's assassination by the US this week, with the newspaper framing the incident as a ?direct threat to Israel.?. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. Russia welcomed the declaration by the atomic powers and expressed hope it would reduce global tensions.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy